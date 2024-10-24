As the country yearns to see Priyanka Chopra do a full-fledged Hindi drama, she spills the beans on the biggest difference between working in Bollywood and Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Arre nikal jayega': Priyanka Chopra reveals why Bollywood has more 'jugaad' than Hollywood x 00:00

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, busy with back-to-back projects in Hollywood recently visited India for a brand event. The Desi girl is hardly seen doing a masala entertainer, unlike her early days in showbiz. As the country yearns to see the former Miss World do a full-fledged Hindi drama with songs and dance numbers, Priyanka spills the beans on the biggest difference between working in Bollywood and Hollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood is very organised

In an interview with Forbes India, Priyanka said, “The one big difference that I have noticed between Hollywood and Bollywood is Hollywood has so much paperwork. There’s so much paperwork, 100 emails that will come to you before the next day. And timings are very specific. So your call time can be 7:32 pm or am. It depends on what time you were wrapped the night before. There’s no room to play unless you’re working with a filmmaker that does that. But within production, it’s really tight and it's very organised.”

Bollywood functions on ‘jugaad’

She elaborated, “We have a lot more jugaad, we get stuff done. We’re a little romantic about… ‘Arre nikal jayega, ho jayega, kar lenge’ so it’s a very different way of working but that’s also true to the countries in themselves. I think our creativity can be super organic sometimes and we’re like ‘Let’s change this.’ So that’s the big difference that I’ve seen. Otherwise, I think filmmaking around the world speaks the same language. You have the script, you have ADs, you have producers, like otherwise it’s the same, but it’s just the cultural differences.”

About Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers and also features actor Karl Urban. 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Besides that, she also has the second season of ‘Citadel’. She will reprise her role as Nadia.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.