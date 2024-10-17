Breaking News
Updated on: 17 October,2024 10:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted in a shimmery dress as she sashayed in style, posing gracefully for the paparazzi at a makeup brand event in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pic/Yogen Shah

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently busy with the shoot of the second season of her global streaming series ‘Citadel’, arrived in Mumbai for an event. She was spotted in a shimmery dress as she sashayed in style, posing gracefully for the paparazzi. The former Miss World tied her hair in a high ponytail with loose waves and opted for diamond earrings to accessorise. She wrapped up the photocall with her signature namaste pose. Watch the video below. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Why is Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Mumbai? 

According to reports, Priyanka is in Mumbai for a makeup brand event. It is to be noted that the actress will not be attending the MAMI Film Festival despite being the chairperson for the festival. 

Earlier, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a reel in which she can be seen standing next to the Gateway of India. The video was captured on a balcony of her suite at the Taj Mahal Hotel in the Colaba area of Mumbai and shows her effortlessly pulling off a formal outfit. The actress wore a sky blue coloured blazer which she paired with a matching skirt. The actress wrote in the caption, “My favourite getaway… #Gateway”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ work front 

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers and also features actor Karl Urban. 'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure. 

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. 

Besides that, she also has the second season of ‘Citadel’. She will reprise her role as Nadia. 

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

(With inputs from Agencies)

