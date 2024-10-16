Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with the shoot of the second season of her global streaming series ‘Citadel’, landed in Mumbai on Wednesday

In Pic: Priyanka Chopra. (Viral Bhayani)

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra returns to Mumbai for THIS reason x 00:00

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with the shoot of the second season of her global streaming series ‘Citadel’, landed in Mumbai on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress was seen wearing an all white attire, in the form of a white cargo, white t-shirt and a grey baseball cap.

The actress waved to the paparazzi stationed at the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai.

A source told IANS that the actress is in Mumbai for a brand engagement. It was also learnt that the actress will not be attending the MAMI Film Festival despite being the chairperson for the festival in the city this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, the actress had shared a leaf from her routine as she took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures as she juggled her professional and personal duties.

The pictures showed her busy with the shoot of ‘Citadel’, her daughter visiting her on the sets of the show, the actress taking a walk with her daughter and engaging in playtime.

Detailing her routine lately, she wrote in the caption, “Lately 1 & 2: Nadia is a little different this season #citadel 3: On the tube. 4: Early wrap takes us to the park 5: When she comes to see mama at work 6: And then we go to the park again. 7: Walks, songs and chats 8: Visiting friends @natasha.poonawalla 9: She turned 80! Happy birthday Fran. @mamadjonas 10: When the sun wakes you up in bed 11: Traffic selfie 12,13,14: When the glam is so good @harryjoshhair @yumi_mori 15: Back on a plane. As usual, racing home”.

Prior to this, PC had shared a throwback collage of her childhood picture and a picture from the initial phase of her career while discussing evolution.