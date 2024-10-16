Breaking News
Priyanka Chopra fulfills Bollywood dream in snowy Switzerland with a Sridevi twist

Updated on: 16 October,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In the video, Priyanka can be seen happily twirling on the snow-covered land in a long jacket and blue co-ord set

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood dream come true in Switzerland as she twirls romantically in snowfall. Taking to Instagram story on Tuesday, Priyanka treated fans with a glimpse of her Bollywood dream.


In the video, Priyanka can be seen happily twirling on the snow-covered land in a long jacket and blue co-ord set.


Surely it looks dreamy with snowfall.


Priyanka Chopra

Making the video more captivating, she added the iconic song 'Oh Meri Chandni' from late actors Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor starrer 'Chandni'.

Interestingly, the movie Chandni was shot in Switzerland.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Making my Bollywood dreams come true in Crans Montana, Alpes, Switzerland."

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, Priyanka wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, and her mother Madhu Chopra and the cast of the film.

The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban.'The Bluff' is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

Apart from 'The Bluff', Priyanka is also set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

