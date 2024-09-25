A video of Priyanka Chopra and Stanley Tucci shooting for the new season of Citadel in London has made its way onto Instagram.

In Pic: Stanley Tucci & Priyanka Chopra start shooting for Citadel S2

Priyanka Chopra, who never disappoints us when it comes to giving remarkable performances, has started filming for the second season of her spy thriller 'Citadel'. The first season of 'Citadel', starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered to global success last year. Now, a video of Priyanka and Stanley shooting for the new season in London has made its way onto Instagram. The video features Priyanka dressed in a stunning black dress paired with a matching trench coat, running as Stanley Tucci tries to talk to her.

An emotional fan, while sharing the video, wrote, "POV: You see Priyanka Chopra and Stanley Tucci filming on your walk in Shoreditch." This video has excited fans, who are left questioning, "Kab aayega 2?" One fan wrote, "AAAAAAAAAA! I'm so excited for this season, OMG." "Acting is not an easy job; imagine keeping a straight face with all these people around," another one commented. A third fan wrote, "Let's go, can't wait (red hearts)."

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in 'The Bluff'. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, it is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers’ banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure. The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series 'The Boys', as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote 'The Bluff', has also written 'Bob Marley: One Love'. As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Up next, she has the OTT offering 'Heads of State' opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid.

About Citadel

A new trailer for 'Citadel: Diana', an Italian spy series set in the world of 'Citadel', was released last Wednesday. 'Citadel: Diana' is part of the 'Citadel' franchise, with future installments, including Samantha and Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', scheduled for release in November this year.