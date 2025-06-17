After the retirements of these Virat and Rohit, there are rumours that Gill would come to bat at number four with an aim of maintaining the legacy that Virat and Sachin Tendulkar held previously. Buttler played under Gill's captaincy at the Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2025

Jos Buttler (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Test series against England, Jos Buttler feels that Team India's newly appointed captain, Shubman Gill, will be a mix of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"Kohli [was] that sort of real aggressive [character], really transformed the Indian team, in your face, up for the contest. Rohit was a bit on the other side, a bit more laid back, a very cool, calm, collected customer, but with that sort of fight. I feel like, from my time knowing Shubman so far, he'll be a bit in the middle. He's obviously learned from those two guys... but he'll be very much his own man," said Buttler.

Buttler played under Gill's captaincy at the Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2025. The duo scored more than 500 runs each and helped the side reach the playoffs.

The England cricketer drew Gill's comparisons with Indian stalwarts Rohit and Kohli.

"I feel like on the field he's got a bit of fight about him; a bit of intensity, quite passionate. I think he'll be a mix of Kohli and Rohit," he said.

After the retirements of these two stars, there are rumours that Gill would come to bat at number four with an aim of maintaining the legacy that Virat and Sachin Tendulkar held previously.

"It's going to be a huge job for him. He's obviously captained two seasons of IPL cricket, which is a big, pressurised job, and he's sort of the prince. Kolhi is the king, Shubman is the prince: that's the narrative that they spin out there, and I feel that he's the coming man... Stepping into that No. 4, it's big shoes, isn't it? Coming behind Virat and Sachin Tendulkar before that as well. That's obviously a huge role," said the 34-year-old.

Additionally, one of the biggest concerns for Team India entering the series will be the feature of their lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer would likely play just three Test matches, considering his workload management.

India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

