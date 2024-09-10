Actor Varun Dhawan along with Baby John producers Atlee and Murad Khetani visited Lalbaughcah Raja for Ganpati darshan on Tuesday morning. The trio was seen walking barefoot

Varun Dhawan, Atlee and Murad Khetani (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Varun Dhawan, Atlee walk barefoot to Lalbaughcha Raja to seek blessings

On Tuesday morning, actor Varun Dhawan visited the famous Lalbaughcha Raja along with the 'Baby John' team. He was accompanied by producers Atlee and Murad Khetani. Amid the large crowd gathered to seek blessings of the Lord this festive season, the trio was seen making their way while walking was all smiles as they arrived at the temple to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Atlee and Murad Khetani were seen dressed in ethnic ensembles.

Varun Dhawan who welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife Natasha Dalal this year also sought blessings for his family. This is the actor's daughter's first Ganesh Chaturthi since the birth of his daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 6, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence. Devotees welcome Ganesh idols into their homes, offer prayers and visit the colourful pandals.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming films

Talking about Varun's film, 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh. Atlee who made his Hindi film directorial last year with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Varun will also be seen in the sequel to the iconic JP Dutta film 'Border'. Recently, Sunny Deol introduced Varun as Fauji to the Battalion of the much-awaited war film. Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped an introduction video of Varun Dhawan and wrote, "Welcoming Fauji @varundvn to the Battalion of #Border2."

'Border 2' is written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh. The film will also star Diljit Dosanjh.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026.

Varun will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will also be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The team is currently shooting for the film in Udaipur.