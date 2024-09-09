Varun, Janhvi, Sanya kick off Udaipur leg of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari; director to film all ensemble sequences in stint

Varun Dhawan with Janhvi Kapoor; (right) Sanya Malhotra

The joy of an ensemble film is that it feels less like work and more like fun. The cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari would agree. After kicking off Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture in May in Mumbai, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have now headed to Udaipur. Akshay Oberoi, who is part of the romantic comedy that also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, says the ongoing schedule has been delightful. “Anyone can imagine the scenario on the set—the laughter, the bonding, and all the fun behind the scenes. I’m enjoying every bit of it,” he shares.

Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi

We hear Khaitan has charted out a three-week schedule in Rajasthan during which most combination scenes will be canned. The unit will follow it up with another stint in Mumbai. Oberoi says being part of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has only reinforced his faith in ensemble films. “I remember those ’80s films that had all the stars— from Vinod Khanna to Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. The audiences used to love those movies because they would see so many different characters on screen. [Another advantage is] that the weight of the entire film does not rest on one person. Ensemble films bring your favourite heroes together on screen; we should be doing more of them.”