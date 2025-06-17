Breaking News
Ind vs Eng Test series: Dinesh Karthik feels Shubman Gill is yet to understand the importance of being India's captain

Ind vs Eng Test series: Dinesh Karthik feels Shubman Gill is yet to understand the importance of being India's captain

Updated on: 17 June,2025 01:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In his first captaincy assignment, Shubman Gill will be clashing against England in their backyard, where India last won a Test series in 2007. Karthik feels that Gill should score runs in the first Test match in order to earn respect in the dressing room

Ind vs Eng Test series: Dinesh Karthik feels Shubman Gill is yet to understand the importance of being India's captain

Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill. Pics/AFP

Ind vs Eng Test series: Dinesh Karthik feels Shubman Gill is yet to understand the importance of being India's captain
Ahead of the Test series against England, former Team India cricketer Dinesh Karthik feels that Shubman Gill is yet to realise the seriousness of being a captain of the national Test team.

The former cricketer also stated that the vulnerability of England's bowling attack is the only positive he sees during the Test series.


"I don't think he has realised the enormity of what it means to be a Test captain of India as of now. He is walking into a lion's den. Luckily for Shubman Gill, the England bowling attack is very vulnerable. That is the only positive I see. England's batting will put India under pressure, but the bowling is an area that is still work under progress," Karthik said on the Sky Sports podcast.


In his first captaincy assignment, Shubman Gill will be clashing against England in their backyard, where India last won a Test series in 2007. Over the years, the 'Three Lions' have become a strong side under the head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Further, Karthik feels that Gill should score runs in the first Test match in order to earn respect in the dressing room. The first Test match is scheduled to be played at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground, starting from June 20.

"First bit of information I want to give Shubman Gill is to put your captaincy hat on only while fielding. Focus on your batting. It is imperative for Gill to score to have respect in that dressing room," said the 40-year-old.

"He needs to get runs in the first Test so he doesn't put more pressure on himself in the next Test. That is the first thing I will tell Shubman Gill: Be the best batter you can be. Make sure you get your runs, you are capable of it," concluded Karthik.

India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

(With ANI Inputs)

