National Family Health Survey shows rise in obesity in city kids under five years; statewide figure stands at 13 per cent as per another survey; National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data reveals that obesity among children under five rose from 2.1 per cent in 2015-16 to 3.4 per cent in 2019-21

Students of Bombay Scottish School at a food awareness event

In bustling Mumbai, childhood obesity is quietly snowballing into a full-blown health crisis. A government survey conducted in December 2024 under the Poshan Aahaar Yojna, during the sixth Poshan Pakhwada, flagged that 8 per cent of Mumbai’s children are obese. The statewide figure is even more alarming at 13 per cent.



This isn’t an isolated phenomenon. National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data reveals that obesity among children under five rose from 2.1 per cent in 2015-16 to 3.4 per cent in 2019-21. What was once dismissed as “puppy fat” is now a serious red flag tied to poor lifestyle choices, unhealthy diets, and even environmental factors.

Junk: Monster in kitchen

Busy parents, high-pressure schedules, and marketing overload have exposed children to a diet of high-fat, high-sugar, and nutrient-poor foods. “Fast food contains harmful ingredients like Ajinomoto, preservatives, and concentrated sugar which can be harmful for anybody especially for children whose immune systems are building. These trigger inflammation in the body, stress the adrenal glands, and cause hormonal imbalances that result in weight gain,” said Dr Roshni Vijay Sonone Latekar, Clinical Endocrine Dietician.

The effects go deeper. “Frequent junk food intake reduces insulin sensitivity, which leads to weight gain. We're also seeing obesity rising faster in girls due to early hormonal imbalances like PCOD and PCOS, sometimes starting as early as age 10 or 11,” added Dr Sushma Gummani, a nutrition expert. “Junk food also lacks essential nutrients like calcium and vitamins needed for a healthy menstrual cycle, further worsening the issue.”

Sedentary lives

Modern schooling and city living have dramatically reduced physical activity among children. “It’s not just about lack of outdoor play. Long school hours, AC classrooms and buses, and minimal sun exposure are causing widespread Vitamin D and B12 deficiencies,” Gummani said. “Children are also over-medicated with supplements or, in some cases, steroids for conditions like asthma, which further disrupt metabolism and lead to obesity,” added Dr Latekar.

Adding to this, misguided self-medication is compounding the crisis. “Parents often give their kids multivitamin gummies or protein supplements without consulting a doctor. These can cause hunger pangs and lead to overeating,” said Dr Ujjwala Baxi, dietician and diabetes educator.

Urban lifestyle

Urban lifestyles have triggered a range of health issues—not just in adults, but increasingly in children. “Rising parental affordability has brought luxury within easy reach of children. Their screen time has skyrocketed, turning many into couch potatoes. With generous pocket money, they can afford to snack on junk food regularly. Dining out is no longer reserved for special family occasions—be it birthdays or the last day of exams, kids now celebrate fortnightly at restaurants and fast-food joints. Even weekend ‘family time’ often means eating out. This frequent consumption of outside food contributes directly to weight gain and obesity,” said Baxi.

Stress is another major factor driving childhood obesity. “Peer pressure and FOMO weren’t common terms a decade ago, but they’ve become central to students' lives today. The competitiveness in academics and extracurriculars has made children increasingly self-conscious,” Baxi added.

Are schools stepping up?

Some institutions are trying to turn the tide. Swati Popat Vats, president of the Early Childhood Association (ECA), believes schools must be part of the solution. “Children consume high amounts of processed and junk food, often from school canteens. Our campaign focuses on helping kids understand the difference between 'empty calories' and nutritious food—without body-shaming,” she told mid-day.

“A pizza made with nachni or bajra base, tomato puree, and vegetables can be far healthier than its maida-laden counterpart. Our aim is to bring kids back to millets and traditional diets,” she added. Sunita George, principal of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, said: “Last year, we organised Garam Masala, where students presented how many foods marketed as ‘healthy’ actually aren’t. They learned to read labels and make informed food choices.”

At the school, the PTA runs the canteen through a dedicated committee. “The PTA decides the menu, selects the vendor, and even conducts surprise kitchen checks. Feedback is taken from both students and staff. We try to strike a balance—food must appeal to children but also support their well-being,” George added.

In March 2024, the Early Childhood Association (ECA) and Association for Preparatory Education and Research (APER) wrote to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Union Consumer Affairs Minister, recommending a “fat tax” and “health tax” on sugar in packaged foods. The proposal includes a 14.5 per cent cess on burgers, pizzas, and doughnuts sold by branded restaurants.

Backed by a survey of 3000 parents and triggered by the McDonald’s case, the groups—comprising educators, psychologists, and parents—have urged schools to ban cakes and chocolates on birthdays and replace them with fresh fruit. Under their campaign titled ‘Say No to Junk’, ECA has also asked schools to stop distributing wafers, packaged drinks, and chocolates, and avoid field trips to malls or soft drink factories that promote excess sugar and salt consumption.

Fixing the fat trap

>> Bring back traditional diets: Replace processed snacks with millets, sprouts, and seasonal fruits

>> Reclaim outdoor time: Encourage more free play and physical activity in daily routines

>> Educate without shame: Promote healthy habits without body-shaming

>> Redesign school menus: Reform portion sizes and ingredients in canteens

Poshan Aahaar Survey findings

Maharashtra

13% children obese

Mumbai

8% (2,34,893 children surveyed)

Thane

6% (1,85,360 children surveyed)

Pune

7% (2,98,929 children surveyed)



Recommendations to schools

>> Ban HFSS (high-fat/sugar/salt) foods near and within schools

>> Promote fruits, vegetables in canteens

>> Avoid fried and confectionery items

>> Ban hydrogenated oils

>> Mandate daily physical activity