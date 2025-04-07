The Prime Minister shared a video in which he highlighted the issue of obesity and appealed people to limit their consumption of cooking oil by 10 per cent. PM Modi quoted - Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam

PM Modi posts special message on World Health Day 2025. File pic

Listen to this article World Health Day 2025: PM Modi urges people to make lifestyle changes x 00:00

On the occasion of World Health Day, PM Modi has highlighted the importance of healthy well-being while stating that health is the "ultimate fortune and wealth."

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister reaffirmed government's commitment to creating a healthier world on World Health Day. He said that the Centre will continue prioritizing healthcare and investing in various aspects of people's well-being.



"On World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world. Our Government will keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people's well-being. Good health is the foundation of every thriving society!" PM Modi posted on X.

On World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world. Our Government will keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people’s well-being. Good health is the foundation of every thriving society! pic.twitter.com/2XEpVmPza9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2025

The Prime Minister shared a video in which he highlighted the issue of obesity and appealed people to limit their consumption of cooking oil by 10 per cent. PM Modi quoted - 'Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam'.



The Prime Minister discussed the issue of the rising concern of lifestyle diseases, especially obesity, which has become a major health threat. He referenced a recent report that predicts over 440 million Indians will be affected by obesity by 2050.



"Aarogyam Paramam Bhagyam, means, Aarogya hi param bhagya, param dhan hai (Health is the ultimate fortune, the ultimate wealth). Better health is the way to the creation of a better future. Today, our changing lifestyle is challenging for our health. Recently, there was a report on obesity which states that more than 44 crores will suffer from obesity in 2050. These numbers are scary. We have to work on that from now onwards. We have to cut in our cooking oil consumption. This would be a huge step in cutting obesity. We have to make exercise a part of our lives. Keeping yourself fit will be a huge contribution to Vikshit Bharat," PM Modi said.



On World Health Day 2025, with the WHO's theme "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures," India remains committed to strengthening its healthcare systems through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission. This event has led a significant progress in improving maternal and child health, expanding digital healthcare access, and enhancing public health infrastructure.



World Health Day is observed annually on April 7. This day highlights the importance of global health and calls for collective action to address pressing health challenges. It was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1950. It brings together the governments, institutions, and communities in addressing critical health priorities each year.



(With ANI inputs)