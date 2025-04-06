On World Health Day 2025, Saiyami Kher speaks exclusively to Mid-day about balancing acting and fitness, her workout routine, why women need to focus on their health, and more

Saiyami Kher Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Saiyami Kher: ‘I’m not into fancy diets’ | World Health Day 2025 Exclusive x 00:00

Actor Saiyami Kher, who is gearing up for her next 70.3 triathlon, is a beacon of fitness. While juggling her roles as an actor and training rigorously to stay fit for the love of sports, Saiyami is living an envious life by experiencing the best of both worlds. On World Health Day 2025, she speaks exclusively to Mid-day about keeping her feet in two boats, her workout routine, why women need to focus on their health, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edited excerpts from the interview:

As the first Indian female actor to complete the Ironman 70.3 triathlon, 2024 was great on the sports front. What is the secret to this balancing act as you continue to harbour two incredible skills?

I genuinely love both acting and sports. I didn’t get into either for the applause — I got into them because they make me feel alive. It’s definitely a juggle, not going to lie — there are times I’ve gone straight from a shoot into a long run or sometimes many times got in small workouts at shoot. But I’ve realised that when you’re passionate about something, you make time for it. Also, endurance sport teaches you discipline, patience, and resilience — which honestly makes me a better actor too. They beautifully fuel each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

You’re at the pinnacle of your fitness – would you settle for a role that requires you to be otherwise?

Oh, yes, absolutely. As an actor, your body is part of your storytelling, and if a role demands a transformation — whether that means gaining weight, losing muscle, or changing your appearance — I’d 100% do it. Honestly, I’d love to take on a role that pushes me in a completely different direction physically — I actually did it with Choked and 8 A.M. Metro, where I had put on weight for the film. For Ghoomer, of course, it was so much physical to be able to become a leftie.

Do you have thoughts of quitting showbiz and only focusing on sports by making it your sole career?

Oh never. I love sports with all my heart, but acting keeps me alive. Sport grounds me — it’s my therapy, my peace, my reset button. But acting gives me that adrenaline of expression. If anything, I think sport enhances my work as an actor. It gives me mental clarity, discipline, and the ability to stay calm under pressure. So no, I could never imagine life without being an actor— I’m lucky to have found two loves in life that challenge me in such different, powerful ways.

Summer is here, and Mumbai heat has taken over us – some tips to be outdoors without compromising on fitness?

Summer in Mumbai is no joke, especially when you're training for something like an Ironman! I become extra mindful during these months. Hydration is key — I’m constantly sipping on water or nariyal paani. I try to train early in the morning, before the sun gets too harsh, and if the heat gets too much, I take my training indoors. It's not about being rigid; it’s about being smart and adapting.

What’s your workout routine at the moment?

Since I’m training for my next Ironman 70.3, it’s a pretty structured routine. I usually have 2-3 sessions of swimming, cycling, and running each week, plus 2 strength training days. Sundays are my long sessions — sometimes a 3-hour ride followed by a short run. And once a week, I try to do some yoga or mobility work, just to keep everything balanced. But even with the structure, I keep checking in with how I feel.

What does your typical meal consist of?

I keep it simple and wholesome — ghar ka khana works best for me. A typical plate would be bhakri, dal, sabzi, and salad with enough protein. I’m obsessed with mangoes in the summer! I’m not into fancy diets — I believe in eating real food and listening to your body.

A large section of Indian women do not prioritise their health…

This is something that really needs to change. Women in our country are givers — they give to their families, their work, their children — but often forget to give to themselves. Health isn’t just about looking a certain way — it’s about feeling strong, confident, and capable in your own body. I truly believe that when a woman starts prioritising her well-being, it has a ripple effect on everyone around her. Even 30 minutes a day — a walk, a dance session, yoga, anything can do wonders. I want to keep pushing that message because we deserve to feel our best.