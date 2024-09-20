Despite the tough nature of the event and her own personal hurdles, Saiyami Kher managed to complete the race, marking a major personal and professional milestone

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher recently accomplished an impressive feat by completing the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Germany, making her the first Indian female actor to do so. The Half Ironman, as it's called, consists of a tough 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike ride, and a 21.1 km run.

Saiyami Kher makes history, completes Ironman 2024 Triathlon

Despite the tough nature of the event, Kher managed to complete the race, marking a major personal and professional milestone. Looking back on the experience, she shared, "Crossing the finish line of the Ironman 70.3 and receiving that medal has to be one of the proudest moments of my life. This has been on my bucket list forever, and I am so thrilled to have finally done it!

She continued, "Training for an Ironman while managing 12 to 14-hour shooting schedules was tough. There were days when motivation was hard to find, and it felt like a real battle with myself."

Kher discussed the challenges she faced during the race and highlighted the importance of staying resilient. She said, "This race has been about losing my way but ultimately finding my path. It taught me the power of determination and that if you truly set your mind to something, nothing can stop you."

Saiyami Kher loses her Ironman triathlon gear

Previously, Saiyami Kher lost her gear while traveling on Iceland Air from Canada days before her race. The 70.3 Erkner triathlon will take place on Sunday, September 15. Saiyami took to her Instagram stories and penned down a post sharing her ordeal.

Saiyami took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "After 2 terrible days in Canada I had the misfortune of traveling to Berlin on Iceland Air. Unbelievably frustrated with @icelandair. My bag with all my Ironman gear is missing. I’ve had zero help from the airport or website. This gear is crucial—I’ve trained in it for months. If it doesn’t arrive soon, I'll have to repurchase everything. Such a pain before my race."

Saiyami Kher on the Ironman triathlon

Saiyami, who is the first Indian female actor to participate in the Ironman triathlon, told IANS, “I have always believed in pushing the boundaries of my potential, both on screen and in my personal pursuits.”

For the star, competing in the Ironman race in Germany represents a significant milestone. The actress said, “Embodying a dream that tests every facet of endurance and commitment. Juggling my rigorous training with the demands of shooting alongside Sunny Deol has been an invigorating challenge.”