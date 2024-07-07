Breaking News
Saiyami Kher keeps her fitness regime in check, goes for 10-km run in Goa

Updated on: 07 July,2024 01:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Saiyami Kher, who is also a fitness aficionado, did not skip her fitness regime despite being on vacation with her friend in Goa

Saiyami Kher. Pic/AFP

Actress Saiyami Kher, who is also a fitness aficionado, did not skip her fitness regime despite being on vacation with her friend in Goa.


Saiyami took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip and a picture.


In the first video, the 'Ghoomer' actress is seen running on the streets of Goa with her friend. She is dressed in athleisure.


“Goa run with Nishi,” Saiyami wrote as the caption for the clip.

The actress then shared a picture posing with her friend after the run and wrote: “10 km run with Nishi... How I have missed this.”

Saiyami is currently working towards her fitness for the Ironman marathon, for which her training regimen includes a combination of indoor and outdoor exercises.

On the big screen, Saiyami’s latest release is 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', helmed by Tahira Kashyap, which explores the middle-class female experience and the lives of urban women, all with the same surname, Sharma.

The actress is also set to appear in the tentatively titled 'SGDM' by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, who has previously showcased his prowess in movies such as 'Don Seenu', 'Balupu', 'Pandaga Chesko', 'Winner', 'Bodyguard', and 'Krack'.

Starring Sunny Deol, 'SGDM' has been tagged as the “biggest action film of the country.” The shooting began on June 22.

Saiyami began her journey in 2015 with the Telugu film 'Rey'. She made her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Punjabi folklore-based film 'Mirzya'. She was then seen in 'Breathe' and 'Wild Dog'.

