Addressing a rally in Rameswaram, Prime Minister Modi urged the Stalin-led DMK government to start medical courses in the Tamil language so that even the children of poor families can fulfil their dream of becoming doctors

PM Modi took a dig at MK Stalin over language controversy. File pic

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin amid the ongoing language row, saying that he is suprised that none of the letters he receive from Tamil Nadu ministers are signed in the Tamil language.



Addressing a public gathering in Rameswaram after inaugurating the New Pambam bridge, PM Modi said, "The Government is constantly working to ensure that the Tamil language and Tamil heritage reach every corner of the world. Sometimes, I am surprised when I receive letters from some leaders of Tamil Nadu; none of them are signed in the Tamil language. If you are proud of Tamil, then I would request everyone at least sign your name in Tamil."



PM Modi's remarks come as the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has locked horns with the BJP-led Central government over the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Stalin argued that the policy prioritises Hindi over regional languages, undermining the state's autonomy and linguistic diversity.



Addressing the rally in Rameswaram on Sunday, PM Modi also urged the Stalin-led DMK government to start medical courses in the Tamil language so that even the children of poor families can fulfil their dream of becoming doctors.



"I would urge the Tamil Nadu government to start medical courses in the Tamil language so that even the children of poor families can fulfil their dream of becoming doctors. Our effort is to ensure that the youth of our country do not have to go abroad to become doctors. In the last 10 years, Tamil Nadu has got 11 new medical colleges," PM Modi said.



He also added that the security and well-being of Tamil Nadu people remain a top priority for the government and through dedicated efforts, over 3,700 fishermen have been successfully repatriated from Sri Lanka over the past decade.



"Your security and well-being remain a top priority for the government. Through the dedicated efforts of the Indian government, over 3,700 fishermen have been successfully repatriated from Sri Lanka over the past decade. More than 600 fishermen were freed just in the last year alone. Some of our fishermen even faced capital punishment. However, we took decisive steps to ensure their safe return to the country," PM Modi said.

