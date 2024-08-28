CR administration's decision to implement a 'Model Detail Committee' has led to dispute & motormen have decided to 'work to rule', which means no extra work.

A work-to-rule protest by the suburban train motormen on Central Railway Mumbai has been affecting local train movement since Wednesday morning.

Sources said the working schedules for motormen and train managers (guards) of local trains are enforced per an elected 'Detail Committee' which is set up comprising running staff and related stakeholders. However, the CR administration's decision to implement a 'Model Detail Committee' has led to dispute and motormen have decided to 'work to rule', which means no extra work or schedules. This has led to motormen strictly sticking to their working hours affecting train movement.

By Wednesday afternoon, the effects of the 'work to rule' were felt among commuters as trains started getting delayed.

"Discussions are going on. The train services have been delayed by 15 minutes at most," Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway said.