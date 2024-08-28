Breaking News
Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami
Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
Mumbai: Man loses Rs 51 lakh to stock market fraud
Kalyan: Bridge over 3rd, 4th lines finished ahead of schedule
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai CR services bear the brunt as motormen stage work to rule protest

Mumbai: CR services bear the brunt as motormen stage 'work to rule' protest

Updated on: 28 August,2024 02:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

CR administration's decision to implement a 'Model Detail Committee' has led to dispute & motormen have decided to 'work to rule', which means no extra work.

Mumbai: CR services bear the brunt as motormen stage 'work to rule' protest

Representative image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: CR services bear the brunt as motormen stage 'work to rule' protest
x
00:00

A work-to-rule protest by the suburban train motormen on Central Railway Mumbai has been affecting local train movement since Wednesday morning.


Sources said the working schedules for motormen and train managers (guards) of local trains are enforced per an elected 'Detail Committee' which is set up comprising running staff and related stakeholders. However, the CR administration's decision to implement a 'Model Detail Committee' has led to dispute and motormen have decided to 'work to rule', which means no extra work or schedules. This has led to motormen strictly sticking to their working hours affecting train movement.



By Wednesday afternoon, the effects of the 'work to rule' were felt among commuters as trains started getting delayed.


"Discussions are going on. The train services have been delayed by 15 minutes at most," Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway said. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai central railway mumbai local train mumbai trains mumbai news Protest

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK