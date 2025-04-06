Tony Kakkar's new track takes a dig at trolls who targeted Samay Raina and later slammed his sister Neha Kakkar over her Melbourne concert

Tony Kakkar

Tony Kakkar recently dropped his new song Shat Pratishat meaning 100%. The new track looked like a dig at trolls who first targeted Samay Raina over his India's Got Talent controversy and later fired their mean comments on his (Tony's) sister Neha Kakkar after the recent episode at her Melbourne concert. Tony's new track started with a conversation between him and Samay Raina that took place after he appeared on the stand-up comedian's show.

Samay Raina thanks Tony kakkar

The video started with a message from Samay Raina where he was thanking the singer for appearing on his show. In the video, Samay can be heard saying, "Hey Tony bhai, good morning! Maine to aapko aise hi call kiya tha haal chaal puchhne ke liye. Aur aapko bohot dil se thank you bolna tha aap aaye. Aapko I don’t think idea hai, jab aap log aate ho to kya hota hai mere dil mein. It is so inspiring! Kal ko agar main bhi bada aadmi banta hu, famous hota hu aap logo ki tarah to I will also love to support someone who is upcoming. (I just called to check in and see how you’re doing. And I really wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming. I don’t think you have any idea what happens in my heart when you guys come. It’s so inspiring! If one day I become a big person, become famous like you guys, I would also love to support someone who’s on the rise). Thank you so much sir. Thank you so much from my heart and I love you so much."

Tony Kakkar on Neha Kakkar’s Melbourne controversy

After this message ended, Tony Kakkar started his song by saying "To my brother, here we go," and later he slammed the haters for trolling Samay. In the video, Tony also addressed Neha's Melbourne controversy. “Neha Kakkar apne Melbourne concert par teen ghanta late. Janta ka foota gussa," includes the commentary in Tony’s song.

Netizens react to new song

As soon as Tony released the video, netizens started reacting to the clip. One said, "Was kinda upset with other creators not showing support to Samay, but seeing Tony step up like this? Big respect🙌❤️ Samay deserves all the love and this just hits different." "Tony bhai ne pahli baar haters ko jawab diya hai, lovely song bhai," another one wrote. A third user shared, "How the hell we missed this... I love Tony Kakkar.. he is my GOAT now.. no more jokes on him now.."