In Pic: Tony Kakkar

Neha Kakkar faced severe criticism after she appeared three hours late for her Melbourne show. Now, while the videos of her breaking down while apologizing to the audience go viral, she faced severe criticism on social media as well. Amidst all this, Neha's brother and singer Tony Kakkar has come out in support of her. Tony, while not directly mentioning anything, addressed the ongoing controversy through an Instagram post.

Tony Kakkar’s cryptic post

Tony took to his social media and shared a hypothetical question where he asked social media about whose responsibility it is when an artist is invited to a foreign country without adequate arrangements in place.

Tony Kakkar wrote, “Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements—booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?”

Further, in the next post, he questioned if only the artists are supposed to maintain decorum but not the audience. He wrote, "Artist maryada mein rahe or janta?"

Neha Kakkar cries on stage after arriving 3 hours late

In a viral video, Neha can be seen addressing a large crowd gathered for her concert in Melbourne. In a teary voice, Neha can be heard saying, "Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho. I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai. Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho, I’m so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever. Aaj aap log mere liye itna kimti time nikaal kar aaye ho. I will make sure that I will make you all dance."

The viral video also captures angry voices from the audience, who asked her to go back after making them wait for hours. "Go back! Rest in your hotel," an audience member was heard saying after her apology.

Another person said, "This is not India, you’re in Australia."

Another added, “We have been waiting for three hours." A third voice mocked her and said, “Very good acting! This is not Indian Idol. You’re not performing with kids."

A user put up a story on Instagram and said, "Came up on stage at 10 PM for a 7:30 show. Then doing drama of crying... wrapped up in less than an hour. Such a crap concert. The height of unprofessionalism."