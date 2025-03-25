Singer Neha Kakkar made the crowd who arrived to attend her concert in Melbourne for three hours. In a viral video, she was seen breaking down as she apologised to the people

Neha Kakkar

Listen to this article Singer Neha Kakkar breaks down after arriving 3 hours late at Melbourne concert, crowd chants 'go back' x 00:00

Singer Neha Kakkar turned up three hours late for her Melbourne show recently. A video of the singer breaking down while apologizing to the crowd has gone viral on social media. However, a frustrated crowd was in no mood to entertain her apology or her emotional breakdown on stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neha Kakkar cries on stage after arriving 3 hours late

In a viral video, Neha can be seen addressing a large crowd gathered for her concert in Melbourne. In a teary voice, Neha can be heard saying, "Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho. I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai. Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho, I’m so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever. Aaj aap log mere liye itna kimti time nikaal kar aaye ho. I will make sure that I will make you all dance."

The viral video also captures angry voices from the audience, who asked her to go back after making them wait for hours. "Go back! Rest in your hotel," an audience member was heard saying after her apology.

Another person said, "This is not India, you’re in Australia."

Another added, “We have been waiting for three hours." A third voice mocked her and said, “Very good acting! This is not Indian Idol. You’re not performing with kids."

A user put up a story on Instagram and said, "Came up on stage at 10 PM for a 7:30 show. Then doing drama of crying... wrapped up in less than an hour. Such a crap concert. The height of unprofessionalism."

Neha Kakkar's Sydney show

Before her performance in Melbourne, Neha performed in Sydney, Australia. She had shared glimpses from her power-packed performance in Melbourne on social media. She wrote, “Thank you #Sydney 😍 Tonight #Melbourne #NehaKakkarLive."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

Neha's Women's Day celebration

Earlier this month, the singer celebrated womanhood with her sister Sonu Kakkar and friend Dhanashree Verma. The group danced after cutting a cake and had the time of their lives. Dhanashree shared pictures from the celebration, and the caption read, "Only love, kindness, and respect always. Gratitude."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9)