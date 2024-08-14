Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat and the heavy price of a 100-gram disqualification

Vinesh’s case highlights the often intricate and prolonged nature of sports arbitration, where the stakes are high and the waiting game can be fraught with anxiety

Vinesh Phogat. Pic/AFP

Vinesh Phogat`s Olympic silver medal grew even longer after CAS has postponed its verdict Now, the new date for the decision is August 16 The star wrestler had challenged her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024

The wait for Vinesh Phogat's Olympic silver medal grew even longer on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has postponed its verdict yet again. The anticipated verdict, originally set for August 10, was first rescheduled to August 13. Now, the new date for the decision is August 16, extending the uncertainty for Phogat and India.