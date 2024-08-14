Paris Olympics 2024: IOA 'exploring further legal options' after CAS dismisses Vinesh Phogat's plea

The IOA has extended full support to Vinesh and confirmed that further legal options are being explored to ensure her case is heard

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is 'exploring further legal options' after India wrestler Vinesh Phogat's plea for the silver medal in the women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024 was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed," the CAS said in a statement on Wednesday.

Following the verdict, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha expressed her shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as per an official statement from IOA.

"In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms. Phogat and is exploring further legal options," the IOA said in its statement.

The IOA in its statement further said that it is "committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times. We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our stakeholders, athletes, and the public."

Vinesh was disqualified before the women's 50kg final of the Paris Olympics 2024 due to exceeding the 50kg weight limit on August 7. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit. She was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal. Following her disqualification she made an appeal to award her the silver medal in the 50kg weight category.

"The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh's application to be awarded a shared silver medal women's 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large," IOA said in its statement.

The IOA further stated that the total disqualification of an athlete on a marginal discrepancy of 100 grams mandates deeper examination and raises questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation.

"The marginal discrepancy of a 100 grams and the resultant consequences has profound impact, not only in terms of Vinesh's career but also raises serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation," IOA said.

"The IOA firmly believes that the total disqualification of an athlete for such a weight infraction on the second of two days warrants a deeper examination. Our legal representatives had duly brought this out in their submissions before the Sole Arbitrator," IOA added in its statement.

It also claimed that the incident revolving around Vinesh's case highlights the "inhumane regulations" that don't take into account the physiological and psychological stress athletes take, particularly female athletes.

"The matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes' well-being," the statement further added.

IOA has extended full support to Vinesh and confirmed that further legal options are being explored to ensure her case is heard.

(With agency inputs)