Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024 | Vinesh Phogat delays return to India until verdict is announced: Sources x 00:00

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat has reportedly extended her stay in Paris until the verdict regarding her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 is announced, as per news agency ANI.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has further delayed the ruling on Phogat’s appeal concerning her disqualification from the women’s 50 kg final at the Paris Olympics 2024. Originally scheduled for August 13, the verdict has now been postponed to August 16.

CAS has established a special ad hoc division in Paris, overseen by President Michael Lenard from the United States, to address Olympic-related cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court located in the 17th arrondissement.

Phogat faced disqualification on the morning of the Paris Olympics 2024 final after she exceeded the 50 kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the permissible limit.

In response to her disqualification, Phogat requested CAS on August 7 to award her the silver medal. This request came after the initial deadline, which had been extended to August 13. Prior to her disqualification, Phogat had advanced to the gold medal match by defeating Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez with a decisive 5-0 victory in the semi-finals.

Phogat, who was slated to compete against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal, was disqualified due to the weight breach. The following day, Phogat also announced her retirement from wrestling.

The disqualification has led to scrutiny of the Indian Olympic Association and its officials. In response to the situation, IOA President PT Usha clarified on Sunday that the responsibility for managing athletes' weight in sports such as wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, and judo lies with the athletes and their personal coaches. The IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, and his team are not accountable for this aspect of athletes’ preparation.

Usha emphasized that each Indian athlete competing in such sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics had their own dedicated support team. This team had been working closely with the athletes for several years, as stated in an official IOA statement.

CAS’s ad hoc division, which handles these Olympic cases, has been established to ensure a fair and efficient resolution of disputes. This division is based in the Paris judicial court's 17th arrondissement, under the leadership of President Michael Lenard.

The delay in Phogat’s case has not only impacted her plans but also intensified the focus on the broader issues of athlete management and support within the Indian sporting system. As Phogat awaits the final verdict, the situation underscores the complexities and pressures involved in elite sports competition, especially in high-stakes environments like the Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies)