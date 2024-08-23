Breaking News
Green ready to contribute more with ball in Test series v India

Updated on: 23 August,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

But this time, Green is in line to be given more of bowling duties during this year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy and increase his tally of scalps, which currently stands at 35 Test wickets at an average of 35.31

Cameron Green

Australia’s fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green said he is eager to take up greater bowling workload in the upcoming home summer, especially in the longer format, citing that his body is in a really good place, which means he can contribute to the team’s cause with the ball. 


Green made his Test debut against India in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home and has 28 appearances in the format so far. Since then, Green has been more prominent for his batting returns — 1,377 runs coming at an average of 36.23 — and more so due to lower-back injuries in his growing-up years.



But this time, Green is in line to be given more of bowling duties during this year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy and increase his tally of scalps, which currently stands at 35 Test wickets at an average of 35.31.

“But now my body’s in a really good place where I feel like I can contribute with bowling. Down the track, it’s definitely an option, but at the moment I’m very happy to be a genuine all-rounder,” Green told cricket.com.au.

