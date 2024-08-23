Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Cathedral girls settle for goalless draw

Updated on: 23 August,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Meanwhile, the opening fixture of the day saw Carmel of St Joseph (Malad) get the better of JBCN International (Parel) by 2-0 margin—courtesy an own goal that broke the deadlock in the 21st minute of play followed by a neat finish from their captain

Cathedral and John Connon’s Sukanya Kheruka (left) battles with Riya Singh of Ryan International in Borivli yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

On a high following their huge win recorded on Wednesday, it was rather below-par performance by Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) as they laboured to a goalless draw with Ryan International (Sanpada) in a hard-fought girl’s under-16 second division clash of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi football ground, Borivli, on Thursday.


Meanwhile, the opening fixture of the day saw Carmel of St Joseph (Malad) get the better of JBCN International (Parel) by 2-0 margin—courtesy an own goal that broke the deadlock in the 21st minute of play followed by a neat finish from their captain Edel Fernandes (assist by Natty D’Souza) minutes later that deservingly secured them the maximum returns.


In another keenly contested second division encounter, Witty International (Malad) shared honours and points with The Somaya (Vidyavihar) after the teams played out a goalless draw. It was RN Podar (Santacruz) who also accumulated a maximum three points when they earned a solitary goal win over Little Angel (Sion) with captain Sejal Kaushik slotting the match- winner.

