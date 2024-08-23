Breaking News
Cash strapped Barca may lose Gundogan Roque

Cash-strapped Barca may lose Gundogan, Roque

Updated on: 23 August,2024 07:57 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AP , PTI |

Barcelona looks set to lose both Ilkay Gundogan and Vitor Roque in the coming days—or even hours—with both players reportedly close to exits

Ilkay Gundogan

If trying to compete with Real Madrid and newly arrived Kylian Mbappe wasn’t daunting enough, now Hansi Flick’s Barcelona squad is being thinned out by departures.


Barcelona looks set to lose both Ilkay Gundogan and Vitor Roque in the coming days—or even hours—with both players reportedly close to exits.



Gundogan appears set on returning to Manchester City a year after the midfielder left the serial winners to start a new chapter in Spain.

That could be cut short because of Barcelona’s need to trim its salary burden. Roque is also reportedly close to leaving on loan for Real Betis.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

