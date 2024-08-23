Cash-strapped Barca may lose Gundogan, Roque

Barcelona looks set to lose both Ilkay Gundogan and Vitor Roque in the coming days—or even hours—with both players reportedly close to exits

If trying to compete with Real Madrid and newly arrived Kylian Mbappe wasn’t daunting enough, now Hansi Flick’s Barcelona squad is being thinned out by departures.

Barcelona looks set to lose both Ilkay Gundogan and Vitor Roque in the coming days—or even hours—with both players reportedly close to exits.

Gundogan appears set on returning to Manchester City a year after the midfielder left the serial winners to start a new chapter in Spain.

That could be cut short because of Barcelona’s need to trim its salary burden. Roque is also reportedly close to leaving on loan for Real Betis.

