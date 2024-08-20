Breaking News
Mbappe goalless on debut as Real held 1-1 at Mallorca

Updated on: 20 August,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

“They change position from time to time,” Ancelotti said of Vinicius and Mbappe

Mbappe goalless on debut as Real held 1-1 at Mallorca

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe goalless on debut as Real held 1-1 at Mallorca
Defending champion Real Madrid couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in Kylian Mbappe’s first Spanish league match. In his second game with Madrid after debuting midweek, Mbappe failed to break through on Sunday. The France great had scored in Madrid’s 2-0 win against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.


Also Read: City boss Guardiola didn’t expect win over Chelsea



Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti started with the same squad that beat Atalanta, with Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe in attack. “They change position from time to time,” Ancelotti said of Vinicius and Mbappe. “Sometimes Mbappe plays more centrally and sometimes one of the two has to occupy this flank, without a particular plan. It depends on how they feel about it.”


It was Rodrygo who put Madrid ahead against Mallorca 13 minutes into the match, but the hosts equalised with Vedat Muriqi’s goal in the 53rd. “We got off to a good start, taking the lead and then had a chance to get the second goal,” Ancelotti said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

uefa champions league Kylian Mbappe real madrid Spanish

