Mbappe goalless on debut as Real held 1-1 at Mallorca

Defending champion Real Madrid couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in Kylian Mbappe’s first Spanish league match. In his second game with Madrid after debuting midweek, Mbappe failed to break through on Sunday. The France great had scored in Madrid’s 2-0 win against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti started with the same squad that beat Atalanta, with Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe in attack. “They change position from time to time,” Ancelotti said of Vinicius and Mbappe. “Sometimes Mbappe plays more centrally and sometimes one of the two has to occupy this flank, without a particular plan. It depends on how they feel about it.”

It was Rodrygo who put Madrid ahead against Mallorca 13 minutes into the match, but the hosts equalised with Vedat Muriqi’s goal in the 53rd. “We got off to a good start, taking the lead and then had a chance to get the second goal,” Ancelotti said.

