Lee Kang-in gave PSG the lead inside three minutes in Normandy only for Gautier Lloris to equalise, but late goals by Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and a Randal Kolo Muani penalty sealed the victory for the reigning French champions

Paris Saint-Germain's French midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery (C) runs with the ball during the French L1 football match between Le Havre AC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at The Stade Oceane in Le Havre, north-western France. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article PSG begin post-Mbappe era with 4-1 victory x 00:00

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) began their defence of the Ligue 1 title with a 4-1 win at Le Havre on Friday in their first competitive game since the departure of talisman Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Yamal’s father leaves hospital after stabbing

Lee Kang-in gave PSG the lead inside three minutes in Normandy only for Gautier Lloris to equalise, but late goals by Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and a Randal Kolo Muani penalty sealed the victory for the reigning French champions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever