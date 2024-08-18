Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > PSG begin post Mbappe era with 4 1 victory

Updated on: 18 August,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  Le Havre (France)
AFP |

Lee Kang-in gave PSG the lead inside three minutes in Normandy only for Gautier Lloris to equalise, but late goals by Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and a Randal Kolo Muani penalty sealed the victory for the reigning French champions

Paris Saint-Germain's French midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery (C) runs with the ball during the French L1 football match between Le Havre AC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at The Stade Oceane in Le Havre, north-western France. Pic/AFP

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) began their defence of the Ligue 1 title with a 4-1 win at Le Havre on Friday in their first competitive game since the departure of talisman Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.


Also Read: Yamal’s father leaves hospital after stabbing



Lee Kang-in gave PSG the lead inside three minutes in Normandy only for Gautier Lloris to equalise, but late goals by Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and a Randal Kolo Muani penalty sealed the victory for the reigning French champions.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

