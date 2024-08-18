Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > We have to help Mbappe adapt quickly Ancelotti

We have to help Mbappe adapt quickly: Ancelotti

Updated on: 18 August,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

The France captain scored on his long-awaited first Madrid appearance as Los Blancos beat Atalanta to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday



Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe during a training session in Madrid on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images


With Kylian Mbappe set to make his La Liga debut for Real Madrid on Sunday against Real Mallorca, coach Carlo Ancelotti said the superstar needs to adapt to his new club. 


The France captain scored on his long-awaited first Madrid appearance as Los Blancos beat Atalanta to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. 



Also Read: Salah breaks EPL scoring record


The 25-year-old striker, who arrived at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, was not at his best but finished lethally after Fede Valverde sent the reigning Spanish and European champions ahead.

“Mbappe is an extraordinary talent, we have to help him adapt as quickly as possible,” Ancelotti told a news conference Saturday ahead of the team’s opening La Liga clash. 

“He has started well in the dressing room, very focussed, with humility.” Mbappe was asked if he was planning to score 50 goals this season after the Super Cup triumph and the forward said there was “no limit” to what he might achieve.





