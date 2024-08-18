Salah breaks EPL scoring record

By netting Liverpool’s second against Ipswich, the Egypt star took his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine—more than anyone else

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, celebrates after he scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England. Pic/AP, PTI

Mohamed Salah broke a Premier League scoring record in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over promoted side Ipswich in the opening game of the season.

By netting Liverpool’s second against Ipswich, the Egypt star took his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine—more than anyone else.

He previously shared the record with Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

