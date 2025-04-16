Popular Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' was briefly taken into custody in Vatakara for allegedly pointing an airgun at private bus staff during an altercation. He was released after the weapon was confirmed to be non-lethal and no complaint was lodged

Representational Pic

Popular youtuber Thoppi was taken into custody for allegedly pointing a gun at the staff of a private bus during an altercation between them in Vatakara in this district, police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening and Thoppi was released later as the weapon was found to be an air gun which does not require any license, Vatakara police said.

The bus staff also didn't file any formal complaint against the youtuber, they said.



According to According to Kerala police , the incident allegedly happened when the bus overtook the car in which Thoppi was travelling.



The youtuber later followed the private bus and engaged in a verbal duel with its staff at Vatakara.



The bus employees alleged that Thoppi pointed a gun at them.



"Both the parties were brought to the police station. It was found that the pistol was just an airgun. And, the bus staff didn't file any police complaint. So, he was released," a police officer said.



'Thoppi', whose original name is Nihad, has lakhs of subscribers on his YouTube channel.



He was recently booked by police for publicly making allegedly objectionable remarks and creating a traffic block on a busy road in connection with the inauguration of a local shop in Malappuram.

