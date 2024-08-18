Manchester United’s goal-scoring debutant Joshua Zirkzee over the moon after giving side perfect start to the season in dramatic 1-0 win over Fulham at Old Trafford

Man United’s Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring against Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘It’s unbelievable’ x 00:00

Joshua Zirkzee admitted it was an “unbelievable” feeling to mark his Manchester United debut with the late goal that clinched a dramatic 1-0 win over Fulham.

Zirkzee came off the bench in the second half at Old Trafford on Friday and delivered a memorable first impression as his 87th-minute strike gave United the perfect start to the new season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Netherlands striker completed his switch from Bologna a month ago, but was among several United players to get an extended break after Euro 2024.

Also Read: "The big difference between us and other teams is...": Chelsea’s coach Enzo Maresca

Misses all friendlies

He missed all of United’s friendlies and was an unused substitute in last weekend’s Community Shield loss to Manchester City. Zirkzee, 23, finally made his first appearance in United red against the Cottagers, with his winner making it a moment he will never forget. “A great feeling, it couldn’t be any better. What can I say? Debut, winning, scoring in front of the Stretford End, so yeah, it’s unbelievable,” he said.

Arsenal sink Wolves 2-0

Meanwhile, Arsenal made a flying start to their bid to win the EPL title as goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka sealed a 2-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday.

Germany forward Havertz put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium and England winger Saka wrapped up the points after the interval.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever