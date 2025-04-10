Team Guide Recommends: Mumbai musings

They have a variety of Mumbai-inspired objects like candles, tumblers and cups that can make for cute gift options also

A notebook from the collection. PIC COURTESY/BOMBAY GOTHIC

It is true that the wonders of this beautiful chaotic city never cease, especially for inquisitive folks like us who arrived on its inspiring shores. The Kala Ghoda precinct in SoBo is an area where this writer spent many Sundays discovering Mumbai’s art and history. And as a sweet keepsake of all those lovely days, we got ourselves a Kala Ghoda print notebook from a city-themed e-platform. They have a variety of Mumbai-inspired objects like candles, tumblers and cups that can make for cute gift options also.

Log on to: bombaygothic.com