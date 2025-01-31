Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025: Galloping into a green future

As the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival celebrates 25 years, artist Bandana Jain’s eco-friendly installation pays tribute to the indomitable spirit of the festival

The installation by artist Bandana Jain will be on display at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival till February 2

The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) was my college-time crush,” admits contemporary artist Bandana Jain, whose art installation, The Force Within, has found a place in the silver jubilee edition of the popular arts and culture festival. The installation, which features a galloping horse emerging from two hands, represents Jain’s love for KGAF, and appreciation for people who have helped the festival sustain and flourish.

“The custodians of the festival have faced numerous challenges over the years, from legal hurdles to logistical complexities. But they have stood as its protectors and visionaries. A lot of love, care and dedication has gone into not only preserving the festival but allowing it to flourish as a global event. This installation celebrates the journey of the festival,” shares Jain, an alumna of Sir JJ School of Art.

The galloping horse (symbolic of KGAF) signifies boundless energy and progress, whereas the two hands represent the people who have shielded and nurtured it. Apart from the theme that pays tribute to the festival, Jain’s work also stands out for its sustainability quotient. The 9x9x9 feet installation uses recycled packaging materials as the core medium.

Jain took four months to complete this installation from conceptualisation to execution. She reflects on the effort and challenges, “Firstly, it would have been logistically challenging to create the installation in one piece. So, I divided it into two parts. Secondly, I work with recycled packaging material, which is essentially fluted paper. It is a highly unpredictable material, and it sometimes is challenging to get the precision the way I envision it. Thirdly, I work in layers. While putting one layer on top of another, I must ensure the right amount of pressure is applied, the deviation from which might create issues.” She adds, “I have achieved expertise in this medium over 12 years, but the unpredictability of the medium is still challenging.”

Jain, whose installations have previously featured at KGAF in 2015 and 2024, is a strong advocate of sustainable art and design. She shares about this approach, “When I was in Zermatt, Switzerland, I saw that there were six dustbins in kitchens to facilitate garbage segregation. Initially, it was annoying, but I realised its importance later. Where will all the waste we produce go? Garbage segregation can help us create or recreate something from this waste.” “Art can uplift the status of the medium/material and make it more valuable than before. It is a very subtle way of showing how trash can become treasure,” Jain concludes.

