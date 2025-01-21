The schedule includes cultural performances, thought-provoking discussions and immersive experiences across multiple genres

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2025 will be held from January 25 to February 2 in Mumbai

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF), a significant pillar of Mumbai's vibrant art scene, is returning this year, marking its silver jubilee with an extensive line-up of events across art and culture domains. The marquee event is set to take place from January 26 to February 2, 2025.

KGAF’s silver jubilee celebration

This year’s festivities will open with Silver Sitaare Fusion, a grand spectacle showcasing 25 dance styles, bringing together 55 renowned artists and institutions who have been part of KGAF's legacy. Complementing this is the much-anticipated release of the KGAF Anthem by acclaimed composer Shantanu Moitra, capturing the spirit and energy of the festival.

Adding to the celebrations, KGAF will launch a commemorative coffee table book documenting its journey, with contributions from personalities like Brinda Miller, Ranjit Hoskote and Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This volume offers an intimate reflection on the festival’s impact and evolution, capturing cherished moments and milestones.

KGAF line-up

The schedule continues with cultural performances, thought-provoking discussions and immersive experiences across multiple genres.

Theatre: One can witness productions by stalwarts like Makarand Deshpande, Juhi Babbar and Aakarsh Khurana, alongside other innovative works.

Literature: The line-up includes insightful sessions led by luminaries such as Devdutt Pattanaik, Gurcharan Das and Jerry Pinto. From explorations of mythology to modern queer narratives and poetic journeys through the by-lanes of Kala Ghoda, this segment promises intellectual engagement and inspiration.

Stand-up comedy: This segment brings fresh laughter with Shreeja Chaturvedi and Kumar Varun's ‘Kvizzing with the Comedians’.

Dance: Extraordinary performers, including Aditi Mangaldas, Padmashri Narthaki Nataraj and Prachee Shah Pandya will mesmerise audiences with their artistry.

Food: This segment will pay homage to culinary creativity, featuring the Chefs of Kala Ghoda with RPG Foundation. It also includes a special celebration of Om Puri’s legacy with a screening of The Hundred-Foot Journey and a fireside chat with his family and friends.

Architecture and design: These conversations bring a future-focused perspective with names like Abha Narain Lambah and Sarah Sham, while music tributes and dynamic installations enliven historic venues like Afghan Church and Hamilton Studios.

Sharing more about this edition of the festival, Brinda Miller, fine artist and director of Kala Ghoda Arts festival, says, “For 25 years, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has brought out the best of Mumbai’s creative spirit, giving all kinds of artists and art forms the platform and freedom to express, engage and inspire. We’re delighted to present the Silver Jubilee edition - standing testimony to the incredible past and present of the festival, and an even greater future - for our shared heritage, diverse arts and celebrated culture.”