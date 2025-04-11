Breaking News
Updated on: 11 April,2025 09:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In a new video, Salman Khan can be seen climbing a tree to pluck berries, shutting down all the rumours about his poor fitness

In Pic: Salman Khan

If there is one star who has managed to stay in the headlines over the past month, it’s Salman Khan. The actor has been making news for his movie Sikandar, which hit the big screen on March 30 and created quite a buzz. However, the film is not performing as expected, but that hasn't stopped Khan from having fun. In a new video, Salman Khan can be seen climbing a tree to pluck berries, shutting down all the rumours about his poor fitness. The video has gone viral on the internet, and fans are enjoying reacting to it.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



Salman Khan climbs a tree

Salman Khan is a true fitness freak, and his latest Instagram post is proof. The 59-year-old was seen climbing a tree to pick fresh berries. The video shows Salman on a high branch of the tree, shaking it so that the berries fall onto a cloth placed beneath.

He looked as charming as ever in a black sleeveless T-shirt, blue shorts, and sports shoes. Shelling out major fitness goals, Salman captioned the post, “Berry good for u.” It must be noted that Salman was among the first few heroes in Bollywood credited with bringing the six-pack trend to the industry.

Salman recently faced backlash as he appeared unfit and unhealthy during some public appearances. Netizens claimed that age was finally catching up to him, as his bloated stomach became a topic of discussion among trolls. Nevertheless, Salman looked extremely fit and active in his latest Instagram post.

Salman Khan on the work front

Work-wise, Salman was last seen in A. R. Murugadoss’ action entertainer Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Released on March 30, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, Sikandar failed to make an impact on the audience. Up next, Sanjay Dutt has confirmed he will be working with ‘chhota bhai’ Salman in an upcoming action film. The actor also has Atlee’s directorial, Sooraj Barjatya’s next (after Ayushmann Khurrana’s starrer), and more in the pipeline.

At the trailer launch of his movie The Bhootnii, Sanjay Dutt revealed he is all set to reunite with Salman Khan. “You’ve seen Saajan, you’ve seen Chal Mere Bhai, now get ready to see some tashan between us. I’m very excited for the movie. I’m also happy thinking that I’ll be working with my younger brother Salman after 25 years.”

(With inputs from IANS)

Salman Khan fitness wellness Celebrity Life Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories

