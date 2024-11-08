Inspired by Sabyasachi's video, a group of underprivileged children from Lucknow attempted to recreate the designs and concept using donated clothes

Snapshots from the video showcasing the children's recreation of Sabyasachi designs (Pic: Instagram/@innovationforchange_)

Underprivileged kids recreate Sabyasachi's bridal wear video; here's what the designer said

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a name that will go down in the history of Indian bridal fashion. Not only do his designs include immaculate craftmanship but also infuse cultural heritage. The fashion designer recently shared his ‘Heritage Bridal’ campaign video inspired by which a group of underprivileged children from Lucknow attempted to recreate the designs and concept using donated clothes. The video showcasing their creativity, shared by an NGO named Innovation for Change, has captured the hearts of the netizens.

Sharing the video, they wrote, “We are a Lucknow-based NGO working with 400+ slum children and provide free education to these children. These dresses were designed by our students and all students performing in the video are from slum.”

“These kids try to use their creativity and design dresses from the clothes we receive in donation. They recently saw a video posted by @sabyasachi and decided to recreate the designs. The video has been shot by 15-year-old kids,” the NGO further explained.

In the video, the children can be seen wearing red outfits inspired by Sabyasachi bridal collection. They are also seen replicating the models’ walk and mannerisms from the original video.

Sabyasachi reacts

The video caught the attention of the man himself. Sabyasachi appreciated these children by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section. He also reshared the video on his own handle, captioning it, “And the winner is…”

Netizens react

The artistic talent of these children also tugged at the heartstrings of the netizens who showered praises on the video.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is beyond beautiful! Love how dreams do not belong to a certain class, they belong to all those who want to dream. I really hope that each one of them conquers and thrives in their respective lives.”

“So so good!” exclaimed several users.

