Gudda’s last bow: Remembering Rohit Bal’s timeless impact on fashion

Rohit Bal
Rohit Bal, affectionately known as “Gudda,” was a revolutionary force in Indian fashion—a designer who didn’t just create garments but crafted a visual language that redefined what Indian couture could be. His passing leaves a void in the fashion world, but his legacy lives on through his deeply influential work, which merged centuries-old traditions with an unapologetically modern spirit.