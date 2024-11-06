Breaking News
Gudda’s last bow: Remembering Rohit Bal’s timeless impact on fashion

Updated on: 06 November,2024 10:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anisha Shrivastava | anisha.shrivastava@mid-day.com

Celebrating Rohit Bal’s legacy, this tribute captures his influence on Indian couture, his artistry, and personal memories that highlight his bold spirit and timeless impact on fashion

Rohit Bal

Rohit Bal, affectionately known as “Gudda,” was a revolutionary force in Indian fashion—a designer who didn’t just create garments but crafted a visual language that redefined what Indian couture could be. His passing leaves a void in the fashion world, but his legacy lives on through his deeply influential work, which merged centuries-old traditions with an unapologetically modern spirit.

