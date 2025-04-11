The suspect had been on the run for the last two months and was working in a factory in the MIDC area in Thane district, an official said

Based on a tip-off, the police on Thursday nabbed the accused from the Pisvali area of Dombivili town in Thane district. Representational Pic/File

A man wanted in a murder case in West Bengal's Kolkata has been apprehended in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The accused was identified as 36-year-old Sirajuddin Ahmed Shah alias Captain.

According to the police, based on a tip-off, the police on Thursday nabbed the accused from the Pisvali area of Dombivili town in Thane district, according to the PTI.

He said that Shah had been on the run for the last two months and was working in a factory in the MIDC area.

According to the police, Shah and another accused allegedly shot and killed Bunty Sav in the Dankuni police station limits in Kolkata two months ago over an illicit affair with a woman, and the duo had fled the city, as per the PTI.

The official said while the other accused was nabbed early on, Shah evaded arrest. The police verified the accused's identity, and during interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the crime, he said, adding that a special team from Kolkata police has taken Shah's custody, the news agency reported on Friday.

Man killed, two family members injured after a group of people attack them in Bandra

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 40-year-old man was killed, and two members of his family sustained injuries as a group of people attacked them with sharp weapons in Bandra area of suburban Mumbai, the police said on Friday, the PTI reported.

The Bandra police have arrested four persons in connection with the attack that took place in the Dargah Gali area of Bandra on Thursday night, an official from police station said.

The official said that the accused allegedly entered the house of the victim, Shakir Ali Cendole, and attacked him and his family members.

Shakir died, while his sister-in-law Shirin and nephew Afzal sustained injuries, as per the PTI.

The official said the police arrested Imran Pathan, his wife Fatima Zakir Ali alias Kaynat, Usman Zakir Ali and Zakir Ali Cendole, according to the PTI.

The police said that further investigations in the matter were underway.

(with PTI inputs)