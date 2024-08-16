Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Fierce contest in Congress for Dharavi, Versova
Mumbai: Bandra Fair row reaches cardinal
Mumbai: City docs outrage over midnight Kolkata vandalism, attack
Mumbai: Suspect booked in cheating case held after absconding for 5 years
Mumbai: Ghatkopar traffic woes to ease by March 2025
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Fernandes extends contract with Man Utd until 2027

Fernandes extends contract with Man Utd until 2027

Updated on: 16 August,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Manchester
IANS |

Top

Fernandes, who has already won three Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Awards, has created more chances than any other Premier League player since he joined United in January 2020

Fernandes extends contract with Man Utd until 2027

Bruno Fernandes after signing a contract extension with Manchester United in Manchester on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Fernandes extends contract with Man Utd until 2027
x
00:00

Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract that will extend his stay with Manchester United until June 2027, with the option for a further year. The club captain has scored 79 goals and contributed 67 assists in his 234 appearances for the club. “Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club,” Fernandes told the Manchester United media.


Also Read: Haryana post 288-6 v Mumbai; Ishan Kishan makes red-ball return



Fernandes, who has already won three Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Awards, has created more chances than any other Premier League player since he joined United in January 2020. The Portuguese midfielder is one of the pivotal members of the squad and has the potential to cement a legacy at Man United. Manchester United will be taking in part in the opening game of the Premier League when they host Fulham at Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday. “From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead,” concluded Fernandes.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bruno Fernandes manchester united manchester sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK