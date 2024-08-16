Fernandes, who has already won three Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Awards, has created more chances than any other Premier League player since he joined United in January 2020

Bruno Fernandes after signing a contract extension with Manchester United in Manchester on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Fernandes extends contract with Man Utd until 2027 x 00:00

Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract that will extend his stay with Manchester United until June 2027, with the option for a further year. The club captain has scored 79 goals and contributed 67 assists in his 234 appearances for the club. “Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club,” Fernandes told the Manchester United media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Haryana post 288-6 v Mumbai; Ishan Kishan makes red-ball return

Fernandes, who has already won three Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Awards, has created more chances than any other Premier League player since he joined United in January 2020. The Portuguese midfielder is one of the pivotal members of the squad and has the potential to cement a legacy at Man United. Manchester United will be taking in part in the opening game of the Premier League when they host Fulham at Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday. “From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead,” concluded Fernandes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever