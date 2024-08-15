Breaking News
Dulha bana Dacoit: Groom-to-be drugs and robs entire family in Maharashtra's Lonavala
Mumbai: Multiple bridges could turn BKC into walker’s paradise
Mumbai: Bandra fair stall rent slashed from Rs 3,000 to Rs 900
Mumbai: 42 per cent of potholes this year were on the two highways
Mumbai: Fresh debate over non-veg food at IIT-B canteen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Ex England footballer says match fixers approached PL players

Ex-England footballer says match-fixers approached PL players

Updated on: 15 August,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Swaibu, who was convicted in 2015 for conspiracy to commit bribery following an undercover investigation by The Telegraph, has since turned his life around and now works to educate young footballers about the dangers of gambling and match fixing

Ex-England footballer says match-fixers approached PL players

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Ex-England footballer says match-fixers approached PL players
x
00:00

Former England footballer Moses Swaibu, who once served time for his involvement in match fixing, has come forward with alarming claims that at least five Premier League players have been approached by match-fixers.


Swaibu, who was convicted in 2015 for conspiracy to commit bribery following an undercover investigation by The Telegraph, has since turned his life around and now works to educate young footballers about the dangers of gambling and match fixing.



Between 2015 and 2019, he collaborated with the Premier League and Football Association (FA) to deliver integrity workshops aimed at protecting the next generation of players from falling into the same traps he once did.


Also Read: Is cricket right on the money?

During these sessions, Swaibu says he was confided in by several players, some of whom revealed they had been approached by match-fixers outside their training grounds or in London casinos, according to a Telegraph report.

“The players told me they gamble. They say, ‘I gamble because we’re sponsored by a gambling company, so why can’t I do it?” Swaibu was quoted in the report.

Swaibu also recounted how players confided in him about match-fixers. “Players actually turned to me on a few occasions and said, ‘I’ve been approached by match fixers outside my training ground’, or ‘I’ve gone out where players do in London, gone to the casinos, and they’re like, yeah, this Asian person’s approached me” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

english premier league football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK