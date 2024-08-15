Swaibu, who was convicted in 2015 for conspiracy to commit bribery following an undercover investigation by The Telegraph, has since turned his life around and now works to educate young footballers about the dangers of gambling and match fixing

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Ex-England footballer says match-fixers approached PL players x 00:00

Former England footballer Moses Swaibu, who once served time for his involvement in match fixing, has come forward with alarming claims that at least five Premier League players have been approached by match-fixers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swaibu, who was convicted in 2015 for conspiracy to commit bribery following an undercover investigation by The Telegraph, has since turned his life around and now works to educate young footballers about the dangers of gambling and match fixing.

Between 2015 and 2019, he collaborated with the Premier League and Football Association (FA) to deliver integrity workshops aimed at protecting the next generation of players from falling into the same traps he once did.

Also Read: Is cricket right on the money?

During these sessions, Swaibu says he was confided in by several players, some of whom revealed they had been approached by match-fixers outside their training grounds or in London casinos, according to a Telegraph report.

“The players told me they gamble. They say, ‘I gamble because we’re sponsored by a gambling company, so why can’t I do it?” Swaibu was quoted in the report.

Swaibu also recounted how players confided in him about match-fixers. “Players actually turned to me on a few occasions and said, ‘I’ve been approached by match fixers outside my training ground’, or ‘I’ve gone out where players do in London, gone to the casinos, and they’re like, yeah, this Asian person’s approached me” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever