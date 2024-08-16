Haryana post 288-6 v Mumbai; Ishan Kishan makes red-ball return

Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar and Junaid Khan claimed two wickets apiece
Ishan Kishan
The opening day of the Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament saw Ishan Kishan mark his return to red-ball cricket. Playing for Jharkhand at Tirunelveli Kishan began taking wicketkeeping duties and pouching three catches, including a stunning diving catch of Ramveer Gurjar, even as defending champions Madhya Pradesh posted 225-8 in 89.5 overs at stumps.
In Group ‘C’ Mumbai versus Haryana game at Coimbatore, a superb 130 not out by Dheeru Singh, followed by a fine 91 by young Nishant Sindhu, a member of the 2022 U19 World Cup-winning Indian side, helped Haryana post 288-6 against current Ranji Trophy winners. Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar and Junaid Khan claimed two wickets apiece.
