Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar and Junaid Khan claimed two wickets apiece

Ishan Kishan

Haryana post 288-6 v Mumbai; Ishan Kishan makes red-ball return

The opening day of the Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament saw Ishan Kishan mark his return to red-ball cricket. Playing for Jharkhand at Tirunelveli Kishan began taking wicketkeeping duties and pouching three catches, including a stunning diving catch of Ramveer Gurjar, even as defending champions Madhya Pradesh posted 225-8 in 89.5 overs at stumps.

In Group ‘C’ Mumbai versus Haryana game at Coimbatore, a superb 130 not out by Dheeru Singh, followed by a fine 91 by young Nishant Sindhu, a member of the 2022 U19 World Cup-winning Indian side, helped Haryana post 288-6 against current Ranji Trophy winners. Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar and Junaid Khan claimed two wickets apiece.

