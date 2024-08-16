Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Fierce contest in Congress for Dharavi, Versova
Mumbai: Bandra Fair row reaches cardinal
Mumbai: City docs outrage over midnight Kolkata vandalism, attack
Mumbai: Suspect booked in cheating case held after absconding for 5 years
Mumbai: Ghatkopar traffic woes to ease by March 2025
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Haryana post 288 6 v Mumbai Ishan Kishan makes red ball return

Haryana post 288-6 v Mumbai; Ishan Kishan makes red-ball return

Updated on: 16 August,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar and Junaid Khan claimed two wickets apiece

Haryana post 288-6 v Mumbai; Ishan Kishan makes red-ball return

Ishan Kishan

Listen to this article
Haryana post 288-6 v Mumbai; Ishan Kishan makes red-ball return
x
00:00

The opening day of the Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament saw Ishan Kishan mark his return to red-ball cricket. Playing for Jharkhand at Tirunelveli Kishan began taking wicketkeeping duties and pouching three catches, including a stunning diving catch of Ramveer Gurjar, even as defending champions Madhya Pradesh posted 225-8 in 89.5 overs at stumps.


Also Read: Steve Smith open to middle-order role



In Group ‘C’ Mumbai versus Haryana game at Coimbatore, a superb 130 not out by Dheeru Singh, followed by a fine 91 by young Nishant Sindhu, a member of the 2022 U19 World Cup-winning Indian side, helped Haryana post 288-6 against current Ranji Trophy winners. Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar and Junaid Khan claimed two wickets apiece.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ishan Kishan ranji trophy ranji trophy champions sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK