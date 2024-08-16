Steve Smith open to middle-order role

Despite these challenges, Smith remains adaptable and ready to shift back to the middle-order if required

Steve Smith

Australia’s Steve Smith has indicated he is open to batting in the middle order this summer, should the national selectors decide to move him from his current opening position. Smith, 35, who took on the role of opening batter following David Warner’s retirement in January, has expressed his flexibility regarding his position in the lineup.

Smith’s stint as an opener saw him score an unbeaten 91 in the day-night Test at the Gabba, but his overall performance was mixed, with 171 runs at an average of 28.50 across eight innings. He was dismissed LBW three times, raising questions about his adaptation to the new role. Despite these challenges, Smith remains adaptable and ready to shift back to the middle-order if required.

“I’m comfortable batting wherever,” Smith told Fox Cricket. “We’ll see what that looks like, I suppose, whether they want me to continue [opening the batting] or go back to three or four. We’ll wait and see. I’m pretty easy batting anywhere. I like to stand up in the big series and do well and help the team. Hopefully, there’s much of the same this summer.” Australian selector George Bailey has suggested that the team’s top six might remain unchanged ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India starting in November.

