Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > 10 carat blue diamond shines in Abu Dhabi

10-carat blue diamond shines in Abu Dhabi

Updated on: 10 April,2025 08:43 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
Agencies |

Top

They include red, yellow, pink and colorless diamonds. 

10-carat blue diamond shines in Abu Dhabi

The diamond is expected to fetch $20 million. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
10-carat blue diamond shines in Abu Dhabi
x
00:00

A rare blue diamond was displayed on Tuesday at an exhibition of $100 million worth of the world’s rarest diamonds in the United Arab Emirates’ capital, Abu Dhabi. 


The eight diamonds on display at the Sotheby’s exhibition have a total weight of over 700 carats. 


They include red, yellow, pink and colorless diamonds. 


Visitors focused on the 10-karat blue diamond from South Africa, considered one of the most important blue diamonds discovered, to be auctioned off at $20 million in May.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

united arab emirates Abu Dhabi world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK