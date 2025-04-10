10-carat blue diamond shines in Abu Dhabi

They include red, yellow, pink and colorless diamonds.
The diamond is expected to fetch $20 million. Pic/AP
A rare blue diamond was displayed on Tuesday at an exhibition of $100 million worth of the world’s rarest diamonds in the United Arab Emirates’ capital, Abu Dhabi.
ADVERTISEMENT
The eight diamonds on display at the Sotheby’s exhibition have a total weight of over 700 carats.
They include red, yellow, pink and colorless diamonds.
Visitors focused on the 10-karat blue diamond from South Africa, considered one of the most important blue diamonds discovered, to be auctioned off at $20 million in May.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever