They include red, yellow, pink and colorless diamonds.

The diamond is expected to fetch $20 million. Pic/AP

Listen to this article 10-carat blue diamond shines in Abu Dhabi x 00:00

A rare blue diamond was displayed on Tuesday at an exhibition of $100 million worth of the world’s rarest diamonds in the United Arab Emirates’ capital, Abu Dhabi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight diamonds on display at the Sotheby’s exhibition have a total weight of over 700 carats.

They include red, yellow, pink and colorless diamonds.

Visitors focused on the 10-karat blue diamond from South Africa, considered one of the most important blue diamonds discovered, to be auctioned off at $20 million in May.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever