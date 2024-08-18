"The big difference between us and other teams is...": Chelsea’s coach Enzo Maresca

Conor Gallagher is not available for selection on Sunday despite the collapse of his move to Atletico Madrid. Maresca has been handed a five-year contract following his success in leading Leicester back to the EPL in his only season at the King Power

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea’s new coach Enzo Maresca has a Premier League baptism of fire when champions Manchester City visit on Sunday as the Italian scrambles to form a cohesive team from another chaotic transfer window for the Blues.

In keeping with Chelsea’s transfer policy since a takeover two years ago, fronted by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, the London club have embarked on a spending spree focusing on promising young talent. Winger Pedro Neto’s GBP54 million ($65 million) move from Wolves is the standout from nine new arrivals for an estimated GBP160 million.

But after splashing well over GBP1 billion on signings over the past two years, Chelsea’s website lists 43 first-team players and over 50 are still contracted to the club when those on loan are included. Many have been sidelined from Maresca’s pre-season training to focus on finding moves before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Conor Gallagher is not available for selection on Sunday despite the collapse of his move to Atletico Madrid. Maresca has been handed a five-year contract following his success in leading Leicester back to the EPL in his only season at the King Power.

The last time Chelsea beat City was in the 2021 Champions League final. Just over three years on and only Reece James and Ben Chilwell remain from the Chelsea team that night in Porto. Maresca believes the Blues are now on the right track to eventually get back to challenging City for the EPL title. “The big difference in this moment between us and other teams that are dominating English football, is just a matter of time,” he said.

The 44-year-old’s only other senior managerial role was a short-lived stint at Parma in 2021, but his time working alongside City boss Pep Guardiola was also crucial in helping him land the Chelsea job. “All the managers need time,” said Guardiola on Friday.

