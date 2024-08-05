Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Haaland nets hat trick as City beat Chelsea 4 2

Haaland nets hat-trick as City beat Chelsea 4-2

Updated on: 05 August,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Washington
IANS |

Haaland showed a crowd of 71,280 why he is among the world's best players

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland’s hat-trick, including two goals in the first five minutes, led Manchester City over Chelsea 4-2 on Saturday in an English club football friendly at Columbus, Ohio. Reigning Premier League champions City scored goals 54 seconds apart in the first half and 71 seconds apart in the second half to dominate the fixture, part of a pre-season tour for both clubs. Haaland showed a crowd of 71,280 why he is among the world’s best players.


Also Read: USA’s Ledecky wins 800m freestyle for historic 9th gold



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


manchester city chelsea sports news football

