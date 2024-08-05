Haaland showed a crowd of 71,280 why he is among the world’s best players

Erling Haaland

Listen to this article Haaland nets hat-trick as City beat Chelsea 4-2 x 00:00

Erling Haaland’s hat-trick, including two goals in the first five minutes, led Manchester City over Chelsea 4-2 on Saturday in an English club football friendly at Columbus, Ohio. Reigning Premier League champions City scored goals 54 seconds apart in the first half and 71 seconds apart in the second half to dominate the fixture, part of a pre-season tour for both clubs. Haaland showed a crowd of 71,280 why he is among the world’s best players.

