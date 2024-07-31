Breaking News
Arsenal sign Italy’s Calafiori from Bologna

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

“He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defense. Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills, which will make us stronger,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said

Arsenal sign Italy’s Calafiori from Bologna

Riccardo Calafiori. Pic/AFP

Arsenal sign Italy’s Calafiori from Bologna
Arsenal signed Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna on Monday. The English Premier League club did not confirm the fee for 22-year-old Calafiori or the length of contract, but media reports said he agreed on a five-year deal, and Arsenal paid 42 million pounds ($54 million).


“He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defense. Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills, which will make us stronger,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. 



