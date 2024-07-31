Arsenal sign Italy’s Calafiori from Bologna

“He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defense. Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills, which will make us stronger,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said

Riccardo Calafiori. Pic/AFP

Arsenal signed Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna on Monday. The English Premier League club did not confirm the fee for 22-year-old Calafiori or the length of contract, but media reports said he agreed on a five-year deal, and Arsenal paid 42 million pounds ($54 million).

“He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defense. Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills, which will make us stronger,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

