Flick’s Barcelona tenure begins with win over Manchester City

Updated on: 01 August,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Miami
arcelona will continue their US tour with pre-season matches against Real Madrid and AC Milan. City, who lost earlier US matches to Celtic and AC Milan, will close the US tour by facing Chelsea on Saturday

Flick’s Barcelona tenure begins with win over Manchester City

Hansi Flick

Flick’s Barcelona tenure begins with win over Manchester City
New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick made a triumphant start to his tenure on Tuesday as the Spanish giants beat Manchester City on penalties after their pre-season friendly at Orlando finished 2-2 at full-time.


Toni Fernandez flicked in a left-footed shot past reserve City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to give the German manager’s side a 4-1 win on penalties. 



Barcelona jumped ahead 3-0 on penalty kicks thanks to a left-footed shot by Alejandro Balde before Amar Ahmed kept City in it by beating reserve Barca goalkeeper Ander Astralaga, setting the stage for the teen newcomer’s heroics. Pau Victor had opened the scoring in open play for Barcelona in the 24th minute. Nico O’Riley answered for Manchester City in the 39th minute.Pablo Torre’s goal in the second minute of first-half stoppage time gave Barcelona a 2-1 half-time lead. Jack Grealish equalised for City in the 60th minute off an impressive fast break. Barcelona will continue their US tour with pre-season matches against Real Madrid and AC Milan. City, who lost earlier US matches to Celtic and AC Milan, will close the US tour by facing Chelsea on Saturday.


fc barcelona manchester city football sports news Sports Update

