USA’s Ledecky wins 800m freestyle for historic 9th gold

USA’s Katie Ledecky celebrates with her 800m freestyle gold medal on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Katie Ledecky capped another stellar Olympics by becoming only the second swimmer to win an event at four straight Summer Games, holding off Ariarne Titmus to win the 800-metre freestyle. It was Ledecky’s second gold medal in Paris and ninth of her remarkable career, which marked another milestone.

She became only the sixth Olympian to reach that figure. Ledecky went faster than her winning time in Tokyo, touching in 8 minutes, 11.04 seconds. Titmus, the Australian star known as the “Terminator,” was right on her shoulder nearly the entire race, but Ledecky pulled away in the final 100 Saturday night.

