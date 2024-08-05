Breaking News
USA's Ledecky wins 800m freestyle for historic 9th gold

USA’s Ledecky wins 800m freestyle for historic 9th gold

Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  France
AP , PTI |

Top

It was Ledecky’s second gold medal in Paris and ninth of her remarkable career, which marked another milestone

USA’s Katie Ledecky celebrates with her 800m freestyle gold medal on Saturday. Pic/AFP


Katie Ledecky capped another stellar Olympics by becoming only the second swimmer to win an event at four straight Summer Games, holding off Ariarne Titmus to win the 800-metre freestyle. It was Ledecky’s second gold medal in Paris and ninth of her remarkable career, which marked another milestone.


Also Read: ‘Dad believed in me’, Julien Alfred



She became only the sixth Olympian to reach that figure. Ledecky went faster than her winning time in Tokyo, touching in 8 minutes, 11.04 seconds. Titmus, the Australian star known as the “Terminator,” was right on her shoulder nearly the entire race, but Ledecky pulled away in the final 100 Saturday night.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 sports news

