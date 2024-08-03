Skipper Harmanpreet Singh says sensational 3-2 victory over Australia is a proud moment; India’s first win against Kookaburras at Olympics in 52 years

Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with Manpreet Singh after scoring India’s second goal against Australia in Paris. Pic/Getty Images

Paris Olympics 2024 | 'It's a big win for us': Skipper Harmanpreet Singh after beating Australia for first time since 1972

The Indian men’s hockey team beat Australia at the Olympic Games for the first time since 1972, outsmarting the formidable rivals 3-2 to finish second in Pool B, here on Friday.