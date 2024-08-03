Paris Olympics 2024 | ‘It’s a big win for us’: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh after beating Australia for first time since 1972

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh says sensational 3-2 victory over Australia is a proud moment; India’s first win against Kookaburras at Olympics in 52 years
Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with Manpreet Singh after scoring India’s second goal against Australia in Paris. Pic/Getty Images
The Indian men’s hockey team beat Australia at the Olympic Games for the first time since 1972, outsmarting the formidable rivals 3-2 to finish second in Pool B, here on Friday.
