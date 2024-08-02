Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Paris Olympics 2024 India stun Australia 3 2 in mens hockey

Paris Olympics 2024: India stun Australia 3-2 in men's hockey

Updated on: 02 August,2024 06:42 PM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

For the record, it is India's first win over Australia at the Olympics since the 1972 Olympics in Munich

Paris Olympics 2024: India stun Australia 3-2 in men's hockey

Indian hockey team (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Paris Olympics 2024: India stun Australia 3-2 in men's hockey
x
00:00

In the Paris Olympics 2024, India handed over a stunning 3-2 defeat to their biggest rivals Australia. The Indian men's hockey team has already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Paris Games.


Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 32nd) struck a brace en route his sixth goal in the tournament, while Abhishek gave India the lead in the 12th minute.



Also Read: IND vs SL 1st ODI: Nissanka, Wellalage's stellar knocks guide SL to 230 runs


Australia's goals were scored by Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55th). Veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, was spectacular under the bar, making numerous saves to keep his side's lead intact.

For the record, it is India's first win over Australia at the Olympics since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Paris Olympics 2024 hockey india australia sports news Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK