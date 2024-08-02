For the record, it is India's first win over Australia at the Olympics since the 1972 Olympics in Munich

Indian hockey team (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: India stun Australia 3-2 in men's hockey x 00:00

In the Paris Olympics 2024, India handed over a stunning 3-2 defeat to their biggest rivals Australia. The Indian men's hockey team has already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Paris Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 32nd) struck a brace en route his sixth goal in the tournament, while Abhishek gave India the lead in the 12th minute.

Also Read: IND vs SL 1st ODI: Nissanka, Wellalage's stellar knocks guide SL to 230 runs

Australia's goals were scored by Tom Craig (25th) and Blake Govers (55th). Veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, was spectacular under the bar, making numerous saves to keep his side's lead intact.

For the record, it is India's first win over Australia at the Olympics since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.